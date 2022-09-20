Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193 SOW Hosts Leadership Development Program

    193 SOW Hosts Leadership Development Program

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Katrina Wetzel, first sergeant of the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, shares her Air National Guard experience and gives advice to non-commissioned officers in a speed mentoring exercise during the leadership development program held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania September 20, 2022. The LDP, an initiative started in 2020, brought Airmen from around the wing together to learn what it means to be an NCO and to become better leaders of not only the wing, but around their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

    Growing leaders for tomorrow's Air Force

    TAGS

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    LDP
    Leadership Development Program
    speed mentoring
    193 SOW

