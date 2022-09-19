193 SOW Hosts Leadership Development Program

193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen huddle under the statue of Union General John Reynolds, the first general killed in action at the Battle of Gettysburg, during a tour given by the Army War College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania September 19, 2022. The LDP, an initiative started in 2020, brought Airmen from around the wing together to learn what it means to be an NCO and to become better leaders of not only the wing, but around their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

