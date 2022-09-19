193 SOW Hosts Leadership Development Program

193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen line up in two rows like the 2nd Infantry from West Virginia did on July 1, 1863, the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg, during a tour given by the Army War College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania September 19, 2022. The Airmen are a in a three-day leadership development program, an initiative started in 2020, brought together to learn what it means to be an NCO and to become better leaders of not only the wing, but around their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

