    193 SOW Hosts Leadership Development Program [Image 1 of 5]

    193 SOW Hosts Leadership Development Program

    GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen line up in two rows like the 2nd Infantry from West Virginia did on July 1, 1863, the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg, during a tour given by the Army War College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania September 19, 2022. The Airmen are a in a three-day leadership development program, an initiative started in 2020, brought together to learn what it means to be an NCO and to become better leaders of not only the wing, but around their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 15:03
    Location: GETTYSBURG, PA, US 
