193 SOW Hosts Leadership Development Program

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawn Jacobs, intelligence training non-commissioned officer in charge of the 193rd Air Intelligence Squadron in State College, Pennsylvania, shares his Air National Guard experience and gives advice to non-commissioned officers in a speed mentoring exercise during the leadership development program held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania September 20, 2022. The LDP, an initiative started in 2020, brought Airmen from around the wing together to learn what it means to be an NCO and to become better leaders of not only the wing, but around their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

Date Taken: 09.20.2022
Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US