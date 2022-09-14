Grand Opening: Chabelley AAFES

First customers shop and buy items in the Army and Air Force Exchange Service's after it's grand opening on Chabelley Airfield, Sept. 14, 2022. The new exchange offers personnel a variety of items that were previously inaccessible such as personal hygiene products, laundry detergent, batteries, workout supplements, energy drinks, snacks and more. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)

