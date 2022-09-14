Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Opening: Chabelley AAFES [Image 2 of 6]

    Grand Opening: Chabelley AAFES

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anders Hedberg, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, right, gave remarks at Army and Air Force Exchange Service's grand opening on Chabelley Airfield, Sept. 14, 2022. This upgrade marks a milestone for camp morale, having the ability to instantly purchase basic supplies or snacks is a huge quality of life improvement for the deployed personnel. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 06:11
    Photo ID: 7435545
    VIRIN: 220914-F-HT863-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    This work, Grand Opening: Chabelley AAFES [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

