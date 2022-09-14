Grand Opening: Chabelley AAFES

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anders Hedberg, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander, right, gave remarks at Army and Air Force Exchange Service's grand opening on Chabelley Airfield, Sept. 14, 2022. This upgrade marks a milestone for camp morale, having the ability to instantly purchase basic supplies or snacks is a huge quality of life improvement for the deployed personnel. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022
Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ