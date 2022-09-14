U.S. Air Force Master Sgt Michael Joyner, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron services superintendent, middle left, gives a few opening statements at Army and Air Force Exchange Service's grand opening on Chabelley Airfield, Sept. 14, 2022. This upgrade marks a milestone for camp morale, having the ability to instantly purchase basic supplies or snacks is a huge quality of life improvement for the deployed personnel. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7435544
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-HT863-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Opening: Chabelley AAFES [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grand Opening: Chabelley AAFES
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT