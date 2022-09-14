Grand Opening: Chabelley AAFES

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Army and contracts attend the Army and Air Force Exchange Service's grand opening at Chabelley Airfield, Sept. 14, 2022. The new exchange offers personnel a variety of items that were previously inaccessible such as personal hygiene products, laundry detergent, batteries, workout supplements, energy drinks, snacks and more. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
