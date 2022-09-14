Grand Opening: Chabelley AAFES

U.S. Air Force, Army and contracts attend the Army and Air Force Exchange Service's grand opening at Chabelley Airfield, Sept. 14, 2022. The new exchange offers personnel a variety of items that were previously inaccessible such as personal hygiene products, laundry detergent, batteries, workout supplements, energy drinks, snacks and more. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022
Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ