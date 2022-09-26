Vice President Harris visits Japan

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris waves to the press at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep. 26, 2022. Vice President Harris will join other dignitaries and world leaders to pay tribute to the life and memory of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his state funeral. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 09.26.2022
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP