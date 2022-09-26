Vice President Harris visits Japan

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris greets Mr. Yamada Kenji, Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs, during her arrival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, onboard Air Force Two, Sep. 26, 2022. Vice President Harris will join other dignitaries and world leaders to pay tribute to the life and memory of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his state funeral. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

