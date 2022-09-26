Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris greets Charlotte Rupp, wife of Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, during her arrival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sep. 26, 2022. Vice President Harris will join other dignitaries and world leaders to pay tribute to the life and memory of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his state funeral. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 04:58
|Photo ID:
|7435536
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-KS661-1005
|Resolution:
|6893x4595
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris visits Japan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT