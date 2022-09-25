Lt. Gen. Evans, Commanding General of U.S. Army North, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto, U.S. Army North’s senior enlisted advisor, poses with other senior service members, after the Gold Star Mother’s and Family event, held at Joint Base Fort Sam Houston-San Antonio, Texas, September 25, 2022. Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day honors the mothers, fathers, and families of fallen military service members. It provides an opportunity for us as a nation to pay tribute to their sacrifices and support those who remain behind.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 20:44
|Photo ID:
|7435157
|VIRIN:
|220925-A-VH966-217
|Resolution:
|5702x3801
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT