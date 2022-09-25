Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Gianna Sulger 

    U.S. Army North

    Lt. Gen. Evans, Commanding General of U.S. Army North, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto, U.S. Army North’s senior enlisted advisor, poses with other senior service members, after the Gold Star Mother’s and Family event, held at Joint Base Fort Sam Houston-San Antonio, Texas, September 25, 2022. Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day honors the mothers, fathers, and families of fallen military service members. It provides an opportunity for us as a nation to pay tribute to their sacrifices and support those who remain behind.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 20:44
    Photo ID: 7435157
    VIRIN: 220925-A-VH966-217
    Resolution: 5702x3801
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS

    ARNORTH
    Fallen heroes
    Gold Star Mothers
    LTG John R. Evans
    Gold Star Mother and Families

