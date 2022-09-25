Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony

Lt. Gen. Evans, Commanding General of U.S. Army North, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto, U.S. Army North’s senior enlisted advisor, poses with other senior service members, after the Gold Star Mother’s and Family event, held at Joint Base Fort Sam Houston-San Antonio, Texas, September 25, 2022. Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day honors the mothers, fathers, and families of fallen military service members. It provides an opportunity for us as a nation to pay tribute to their sacrifices and support those who remain behind.

