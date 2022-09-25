Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony

Dr. Carla Sizer, a Gold Star Mother and retired U.S. Air Force officer, shares heartfelt remarks during the Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day event, held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, September 25, 2022.Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day honors the mothers, fathers, and families of fallen military service members. It provides an opportunity for us as a nation to pay tribute to their sacrifices and support those who remain behind
