Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony

Dr. Carla Sizer, a Gold Star Mother and retired U.S. Air Force officer, shares heartfelt remarks during the Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day event, held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, September 25, 2022.Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day honors the mothers, fathers, and families of fallen military service members. It provides an opportunity for us as a nation to pay tribute to their sacrifices and support those who remain behind

