Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony

In honor of Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day, service members from multiple branches attended a ceremony demonstrating respect to the fallen soldiers and their families held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, September 25, 2022. Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day honors the mothers, fathers, and families of fallen military service members. It provides an opportunity for us as a nation to pay tribute to their sacrifices and support those who remain behind.

