Never Forgotten, always Remembered, Gold Star Mothers and Families honored in proclamation ceremony

(From left to right) U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Evans, U.S. Army North’s commanding general, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto, U.S. Army North’s senior enlisted advisor, presented a proclamation declaring September 25, 2022, as Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day, during a ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day honors the mothers, fathers, and families of fallen military service members. It provides an opportunity for us as a nation to pay tribute to their sacrifices and support those who remain behind.

