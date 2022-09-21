Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition

    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition

    WATERKLOOF AIR FORCE BASE, CENTURION, SOUTH AFRICA

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, speaks with African delegates during the Africa Aersopace and Defence Exhibition 2022 opening ceremonies, Sept. 21, 2022, at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa. Fostering regional relationships among African partners allows for the opening of dialogue and helps build regional solutions that we can help our African partners implement to address regional concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 07:53
    Photo ID: 7434685
    VIRIN: 092522-F-MI569-0029
    Location: WATERKLOOF AIR FORCE BASE, CENTURION, ZA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    South Africa
    USAF
    Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition
    AAD22

