Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, speaks with African delegates during the Africa Aersopace and Defence Exhibition 2022 opening ceremonies, Sept. 21, 2022, at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa. Fostering regional relationships among African partners allows for the opening of dialogue and helps build regional solutions that we can help our African partners implement to address regional concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

