Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition

Ambassador Reuben E. Brigety II, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, look at the wall of former U.S. Ambassadors at the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria during the Aersopace and Defence Exhibition 2022, Sept. 21, 2022, being held at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa. The Department of Defense works with partners to strengthen regional relationships and uses events like AAD 2022 to share ideas and develop positive working relationships with our African and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

