Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition [Image 4 of 10]

    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition

    WATERKLOOF AIR FORCE BASE, CENTURION, SOUTH AFRICA

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Ambassador Reuben E. Brigety II, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, speak during the Aersopace and Defence Exhibition 2022, Sept. 21, 2022, being held at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa. The Department of Defense works with partners to strengthen regional relationships and uses events like AAD 2022 to share ideas and develop positive working relationships with our African and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 07:53
    Photo ID: 7434680
    VIRIN: 092522-F-MI569-0026
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.19 MB
    Location: WATERKLOOF AIR FORCE BASE, CENTURION, ZA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition
    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition
    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition
    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition
    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition
    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition
    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition
    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition
    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition
    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    South Africa
    USAF
    Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition
    AAD22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT