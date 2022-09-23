Oregon National Guard Helping Fight Double Creek Fire

Double Creek Fire volunteer Spc. Zack Baker talks with area residents at a road closure point in Imnaha, Ore., Sept. 23, 2022. Baker, along with fellow guard members, are staffing road closure points around the perimeter of the Double Creek Megafire in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest area.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

