Oregon National Guard Helping Fight Double Creek Fire

Cpt. Cody Comerford and Maj. Joshua Reese give an in-brief to fresh Double Creek Fire volunteers of the Oregon National Guard at the La Grande National Guard Armory Sept. 23, 2022. The volunteers will staff road closure points around the perimeter of the Double Creek Megafire in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest area.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

