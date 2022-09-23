Oregon National Guard Helping Fight Double Creek Fire

Double Creek Fire volunteers Sgt. Justin Seibel, Sgt. Kenneth Steward, and Spc. Pamela Fredrick fill out State Active Duty forms at the La Grande National Guard Armory Sept. 23, 2022. The volunteers will staff road closure points around the perimeter of the Double Creek Megafire in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest area.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

