    Oregon National Guard Helping Fight Double Creek Fire [Image 2 of 4]

    Oregon National Guard Helping Fight Double Creek Fire

    JOSEPH, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC) Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Decker gives a situation brief to new Double Creek Fire volunteers at the main fire camp in Joseph, Ore., Sept. 23, 2022. The volunteers will staff road closure points around the perimeter of the Double Creek Megafire in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest area.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

