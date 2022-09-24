Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands his parachute for a demonstration jump on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 24 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 18:55
|Photo ID:
|7434220
|VIRIN:
|220924-A-id671-082
|Resolution:
|5428x3619
|Size:
|14.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|RAEFORD, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS
