Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow [Image 3 of 6]

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Staff Sgt. Ben Hall of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly an advanced canopy maneuver for a demonstration jump on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 24 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 18:55
    Photo ID: 7434217
    VIRIN: 220924-A-id671-579
    Resolution: 6010x4007
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: RAEFORD, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow
    Soldier native to Southern California skydives into Miramar Airshow
    Soldier native to Southern California skydives into Miramar Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Airshow
    Miramar
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT