Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Staff Sgt. Ben Hall of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly an advanced canopy maneuver for a demonstration jump on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 24 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 18:55 Photo ID: 7434217 VIRIN: 220924-A-id671-579 Resolution: 6010x4007 Size: 14.15 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: RAEFORD, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.