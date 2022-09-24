Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow [Image 1 of 6]

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies in the American flag as part of the opening ceremonies of the Miramar Airshow on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 24 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 18:55
    Photo ID: 7434215
    VIRIN: 220924-A-id671-398
    Resolution: 7118x4745
    Size: 18.71 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow
    Soldier native to Southern California skydives into Miramar Airshow
    Soldier native to Southern California skydives into Miramar Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Airshow
    Miramar
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT