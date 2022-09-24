Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies in the American flag as part of the opening ceremonies of the Miramar Airshow on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 24 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 18:55
|Photo ID:
|7434215
|VIRIN:
|220924-A-id671-398
|Resolution:
|7118x4745
|Size:
|18.71 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS
