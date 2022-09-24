Soldier native to Southern California skydives into Miramar Airshow

Sgt. 1st Class Danny Hellman and Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team and a member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team perform an advanced canopy maneuver for a parachute demonstration jump on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 24 September, 2022. Ramirez, a native of Southern California, is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

