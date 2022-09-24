U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Dechant and Tech Sgt. Adam Harkness, 140th Wing, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, simulate an emergency response at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2022 during a readiness exercise, Operation Thundercat. This four-day exercise provides a simulated combat environment that allows Airmen to practice real-world warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 16:30
|Photo ID:
|7434051
|VIRIN:
|220924-Z-KL947-1032
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.44 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 140th Wing Conducts Readiness Exercise at Buckley SFB [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
