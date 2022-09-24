140th Wing Conducts Readiness Exercise at Buckley SFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Dechant and Tech Sgt. Adam Harkness, 140th Wing, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, simulate an emergency response at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2022 during a readiness exercise, Operation Thundercat. This four-day exercise provides a simulated combat environment that allows Airmen to practice real-world warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 16:30 Location: BUCKLEY SFB, CO, US by TSgt Michelle Alvarez