    140th Wing Conducts Readiness Exercise at Buckley SFB [Image 4 of 7]

    140th Wing Conducts Readiness Exercise at Buckley SFB

    BUCKLEY SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 140th Wing, Munitions Systems Squadron, simulate an emergency response at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2022 during a readiness exercise, Operation Thundercat. This four-day exercise provides a simulated combat environment that allows Airmen to practice real-world warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

