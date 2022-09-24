U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Adam Harkness, 140th Wing, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, simulates an emergency response at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2022 during readiness exercise, Operation Thundercat. This four-day exercise provides a simulated combat environment that allows Airmen to practice real-world warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7434048
|VIRIN:
|220924-Z-KL947-1027
|Resolution:
|7840x5227
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 140th Wing Conducts Readiness Exercise at Buckley SFB [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
