U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 140th Wing, Munitions Systems Squadron, simulate weapon assembly at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2022 during readiness exercise, Operation Thundercat. This four-day exercise provides a simulated combat environment that allows Airmen to practice real-world warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 16:33
|Photo ID:
|7434046
|VIRIN:
|220924-Z-KL947-1002
|Resolution:
|7945x5297
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 140th Wing Conducts Readiness Exercise at Buckley SFB [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
