    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month 5K Fun Run [Image 5 of 6]

    Suicide Prevention Month 5K Fun Run

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Juan Garcia, 647th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, tosses colored chalk at Airman Shawn Patton, 647th SFS installation entry controller, during a 5K Fun Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2022. The 15th Wing Violence Prevention Office worked with the 647th Security Forces Squadron to invite Hickam Airmen to run in support of Suicide Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 19:58
    Photo ID: 7433508
    VIRIN: 220923-F-JA727-0137
    Resolution: 4832x3193
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month 5K Fun Run [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    awareness
    5K
    Suicide Prevention Month
    color run

