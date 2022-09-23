Suicide Prevention Month 5K Fun Run

Tech. Sgt. Keshawn Reedus, 647th Security Forces Squadron standardizations and evaluations noncommissioned officer-in-charge, gives an opening statement before a 5K Fun Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2022. Reedus assisted with coordinating the run and spoke in support of suicide prevention and awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

