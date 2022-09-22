Run coordinators, volunteers and runners pose for a group photo before a 5K Fun Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2022. The 647th Security Forces Squadron partnered with the 15th Wing Violence Prevention Office to coordinate the run to increase awareness of Suicide Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 19:58 Photo ID: 7433504 VIRIN: 220922-F-JA727-0062 Resolution: 5620x3374 Size: 8.44 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Suicide Prevention Month 5K Fun Run [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.