    Suicide Prevention Month 5K Fun Run [Image 3 of 6]

    Suicide Prevention Month 5K Fun Run

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Kristian Gongob, 15th Maintenance Group chief of resources and programs, runs past a colored chalk checkpoint during a 5K Fun Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2022. The run was held in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

