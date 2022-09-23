Suicide Prevention Month 5K Fun Run

Kristian Gongob, 15th Maintenance Group chief of resources and programs, runs past a colored chalk checkpoint during a 5K Fun Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2022. The run was held in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
