    MCLB Barstow Fall Festival 2022 [Image 6 of 7]

    MCLB Barstow Fall Festival 2022

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Laurie Pearson  

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Paul Aguilar, fire safety, gives it his best effort during the pie eating contest which took place at the Fall Festival held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 21. Among the events, which included a reptile exhibit, gold panning, bounce houses, games, a live band, informational booths and a chili cook-off, the pie eating contest was, by far, the messiest.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 18:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCLB Barstow Fall Festival 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

