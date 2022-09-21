Paul Aguilar, fire safety, gives it his best effort during the pie eating contest which took place at the Fall Festival held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 21. Among the events, which included a reptile exhibit, gold panning, bounce houses, games, a live band, informational booths and a chili cook-off, the pie eating contest was, by far, the messiest.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 18:13 Photo ID: 7433400 VIRIN: 220921-M-DU308-007 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.48 MB Location: BARSTOW, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCLB Barstow Fall Festival 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.