Judges critique the various chili entries in the chili cook-off event, during Fall Festival held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 21. The top three winners were awarded prizes for thier efforts.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:13
|Photo ID:
|7433399
|VIRIN:
|220921-M-DU308-005
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|17.24 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCLB Barstow Fall Festival 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT