Families enjoy a little play time while a live band plays rock and roll and country songs during the Fall Festival held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 21. The event included a reptile exhibit, gold panning, pie eating contest, informational booths, bounce houses, games and a chili cook-off.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:13
|Photo ID:
|7433401
|VIRIN:
|220921-M-DU308-006
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|17.07 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCLB Barstow Fall Festival 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
