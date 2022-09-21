MCLB Barstow Fall Festival 2022

Julia Kretschmer bonds with a reticulated python at the reptile exhibit during the Fall Festival held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 21. The reptile exhibit was one of many activities available to participants to include a gold panning booth, bounce-houses and other games, a live band, a chili cook-off and a pie eating contest.

