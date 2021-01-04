USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan, Republic of Korea

220923-N-LI114-1050 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receives a wreath during a welcome ceremony in Busan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)
