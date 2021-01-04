USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan, Republic of Korea

220923-N-LI114-1027 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, right, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, speaks with Army Col. Alison Batig, director, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, after the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulled in to Busan, Republic of Korea, for a routine port visit, Sept. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

