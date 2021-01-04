Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan, Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220923-N-LI114-1052 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), presents a gift during a welcome ceremony in Busan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 01:21
    Photo ID: 7431507
    VIRIN: 220923-N-LI114-1052
    Resolution: 5520x3684
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Busan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Republic of Korea
    Port Visit

