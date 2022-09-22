A Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagle assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron soars through the sky during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. During the training, ROKAF and U.S. pilots increased force interoperability by practicing air-to-air and air-to-ground tactics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 22:20 Photo ID: 7431412 VIRIN: 220922-F-HF074-1335 Resolution: 4698x3123 Size: 467.01 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.