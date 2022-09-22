Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

    ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron sit on the runway during a routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. The training provides participants the opportunity to introduce and review tactics, as well as exchange mission planning ideas. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 22:20
    Photo ID: 7431408
    VIRIN: 220922-F-HF074-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    This work, ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady

