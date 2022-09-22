ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Operations Group taxi on the runway during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. Bilateral training events fulfill a vital role in fortifying the partnership between ROKAF and U.S. counterparts while also playing an integral part in the safety and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

