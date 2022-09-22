A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing soars through the sky during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. The F-16 is the 8th FW’s primary aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 22:20 Photo ID: 7431411 VIRIN: 220922-F-HF074-1166 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 702.65 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.