First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations

Guest speaker, Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Thomas G. Behling, director of the Joint Chaplains Office, National Guard Bureau; deputy chief of chaplains for the Army National Guard; and the command chaplain for U.S. Army Forces Command, honed in on the unique dual mission of the Army National Guard to emphasize the importance of their role in the Total Force to chaplain teams with units across First Army participating in an annual symposium to strengthen partnerships, talk resource management, systems requirements, and facilitate observer coach/trainer development in preparation for large-scale mobilization operation contingencies at Fort Bliss, Texas Sept. 12-15.

