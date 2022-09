FORT BLISS, Texas – Chaplain teams with units across First Army participated in an annual symposium to strengthen partnerships, talk resource management, systems requirements, and facilitate observer coach/trainer development in preparation for large-scale mobilization operation contingencies here Sept. 12-15.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 19:50 Photo ID: 7431161 VIRIN: 220914-A-PI656-020 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.