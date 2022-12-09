Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Col. Johnny R. Sutton, 5th Armored Brigade commander, discusses mobilization force generation installation training capabilities provided by the 5th Armored Bde. to chaplain teams with units across First Army participating in an annual symposium to strengthen partnerships, talk resource management, systems requirements, and facilitate observer coach/trainer development in preparation for large-scale mobilization operation contingencies here Sept. 12-15.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7431160
    VIRIN: 220912-A-PI656-013
    Resolution: 4923x3231
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations
    First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations
    First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale-Mobilization
    First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations
    First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    LSMO
    Large-scale mobilization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT