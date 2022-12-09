First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations

Col. Johnny R. Sutton, 5th Armored Brigade commander, discusses mobilization force generation installation training capabilities provided by the 5th Armored Bde. to chaplain teams with units across First Army participating in an annual symposium to strengthen partnerships, talk resource management, systems requirements, and facilitate observer coach/trainer development in preparation for large-scale mobilization operation contingencies here Sept. 12-15.

