First Army Chaplains Discuss Large-Scale Mobilization Operations

Chaplain (Col.) Kevin Forrester, First Army command chaplain, discusses large-scaled mobilization operations, or LSMO, which refers to preparing and validating large numbers of reserve component units for contingency operations through Mobilization Force Generating Installation, or MFGI, expansion, with the support of Army mobilization enterprise partners. Currently, First Army operates two “active” MFGI’s at Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Bliss, Texas to chaplain teams with units across First Army participating in an annual symposium to strengthen partnerships, talk resource management, systems requirements, and facilitate observer coach/trainer development in preparation for large-scale mobilization operation contingencies at Fort Bliss, Texas Sept. 12-15.

